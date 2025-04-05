403
Football Games For Saturday, April 5, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following youth tournaments, top-tier European leagues, South American domestic clashes, or women's professional football, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
European Top Leagues and Cups
3:00 AM – Darmstadt x Greuther Fürth – Bundesliga 2
Channels: OneFootball
3:00 AM – Fortuna Düsseldorf x Preussen Münster – Bundesliga 2
Channels: OneFootball
3:00 AM – Nürnberg x Hamburgo – Bundesliga 2
Channels: OneFootball
3:30 AM – Everton x Arsenal – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
3:30 AM – Luton Town x Leeds United – Championship
Channels: Disney+
4:00 AM – Girona x Alavés – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
5:00 AM – Monza x Como 1907 – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
5:30 AM – Freiburg x Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga
Channels: Sportv, Youtube/@canalgoatbr, OneFootball
5:30 AM – Heidenheim x Bayer Leverkusen – Bundesliga
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV, OneFootball
5:30 AM – Bochum x Stuttgart – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
5:30 AM – Mainz x Holstein Kiel – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
5:30 AM – RB Leipzig x Hoffenheim – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
6:00 AM – Crystal Palace x Brighton – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
6:00 AM – West Ham x Bournemouth – Premier League
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
6:00 AM – Ipswich Town x Wolverhampton – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
6:00 AM – Oxford United x Sheffield United – Championship
Channels: Disney+
6:15 AM – Real Madrid x Valencia – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
6:15 AM – Eibar x Real Oviedo – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
6:30 AM – AZ Alkmaar x Feyenoord – Eredivisie
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
7:00 AM – PSG x Angers – Ligue 1
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
7:00 AM – LASK Linz x Grazer – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
7:00 AM – Austria Klagenfurt x Altach – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
7:00 AM – Tirol x Hartberg – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
8:00 AM – Rosenborg x Fredrikstad – Eliteserien (Norway)
Channels: OneFootball
8:00 AM – Parma x Internazionale – Serie A
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
8:30 AM – Aston Villa x Nottingham Forest – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
8:30 AM – Mallorca x Celta de Vigo – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
8:30 AM – Cartagena x Eldense – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
8:30 AM – Granada x Almería – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
8:30 AM – Werder Bremen x Eintracht Frankfurt – Bundesliga
Channels: RedeTV, Youtube/@CazeTV, OneFootball
10:00 AM – Groningen x PSV – Eredivisie
Channels: Disney+
10:15 AM – Lech Poznan x Korona Kielce – Ekstraklasa (Poland)
Channels: OneFootball
10:30 AM – Köln x Hertha Berlin – Bundesliga 2
Channels: OneFootball
10:45 AM – Milan x Fiorentina – Serie A
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
10:45 AM – Gent x Union Saint-Gilloise – Jupiler Pro League
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Barcelona x Real Betis – La Liga
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
11:00 AM – Lyon x Lille – Ligue 1
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
11:30 AM – Vitória de Guimarães x Santa Clara – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+
Middle Eastern Leagues
6:00 AM – Al-Quadisiya x Al-Ettifaq – Saudi Championship
Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
10:00 AM – Al-Ahli Saudi x Al-Ittihad – Saudi Championship
Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Brazilian Domestic Leagues
11:00 AM – Primavera x Capivariano – Paulistão A2 (FINAL-Second Leg)
Channels: Cultura, Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@UlissesCostaTV
11:00 AM – Joseense x Paulista de Jundiaí – Paulistão A4 (QF-Second Leg)
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
11:00 AM – São Caetano x Nacional-SP – Paulistão A4 (QF-Second Leg)
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
11:00 AM – Taquaritinga x Araçatuba – Paulistão A4 (QF-Second Leg)
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
11:00 AM – Coritiba x Vila Nova – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: RedeTV, Youtube/@desimpedidos, Disney+
11:00 AM – CRB x Chapecoense – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
1:30 PM – Rio Branco-ES x Porto Vitória – Capixaba (FINAL-Second Leg)
Channels: TVE (ES) and Youtube/@tveespiritosanto
1:30 PM – América-MG x Botafogo-SP – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
1:30 PM – Corinthians x Vasco da Gama – Brasileirão
Channels: Amazon Prime Video
1:30 PM – Ceará x Grêmio – Brasileirão
Channels: Premiere
4:00 PM – Botafogo x Juventude – Brasileirão
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
South American Domestic Clashes
8:00 AM – Antalyaspor x Samsunspor – Süperlig
Channels: Disney+
8:00 AM – Juventud x Boston River – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
10:30 AM – Rosario Central x Vélez Sarsfield – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Danúbio x Peñarol – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
1:30 PM – Plaza Colonia x Racing Montevideo – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
1:30 PM – Brasil x Equador – Sul-Americano Sub-17
Channels: Sportv 3
2:00 PM – Talleres x Gimnasia La Plata – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: Disney+
2:00 PM – Deportivo Cali x La Equidad – Campeonato Colombiano
Channels: DSports
3:10 PM – Once Caldas x América de Cali – Campeonato Colombiano
Channels: DSports
3:30 PM – Sarmiento x River Plate – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Women's Professional Football
1:00 PM – Estados Unidos x Brasil – Friendly (Women's)
Channels: Sportv
MLS (Major League Soccer)
10:30 AM – Charlotte FC x Nashville SC – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
12:30 PM – Real Salt Lake x LA Galaxy – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
3:30 PM – Atlanta United x FC Dallas – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
