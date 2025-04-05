Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kenya: Ambassador Guo Haiyan Meets With His Excellency (H.E.) Dr. Francis Irungu Kang'ata


2025-04-05 01:01:06
(MENAFN- APO Group)


On April 4, H.E. Amb. Guo Haiyan met with H.E. Dr. Francis Irungu Kang'atai, Governor of Murang'a County. Minister Counselor Zhang Zhizhong and former Kenyan Ambassador to China Ms. Mary Muthoni Gichohi were present at the meeting.

The two sides exchanged views on strengthening the subnational cooperation in trade and investment to bring greater benefits to the two peoples.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya.

MENAFN05042025004934011406ID1109393296

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search