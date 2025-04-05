Kenya: Ambassador Guo Haiyan Meets With His Excellency (H.E.) Dr. Francis Irungu Kang'ata
On April 4, H.E. Amb. Guo Haiyan met with H.E. Dr. Francis Irungu Kang'atai, Governor of Murang'a County. Minister Counselor Zhang Zhizhong and former Kenyan Ambassador to China Ms. Mary Muthoni Gichohi were present at the meeting.
The two sides exchanged views on strengthening the subnational cooperation in trade and investment to bring greater benefits to the two peoples.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya.
