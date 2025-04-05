Morocco: His Majesty (HM) The King Congratulates Senegalese President On Independence Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to President of the Republic of Senegal Bassirou Diomaye Faye, on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of his country's independence.

In this message, His Majesty the King expresses His warm congratulations and sincere wishes of health and happiness to President Faye, as well as of further progress and prosperity to the Senegalese people.

The Sovereign takes this opportunity to express His keenness to pursue joint action with the Senegalese President, with a view to strengthening the ancestral bonds of brotherhood and solidarity at the basis of the distinguished cooperation between Morocco and Senegal. HM the King reaffirms the Kingdom's determination to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, so as to contribute to the prosperity and progress of both peoples and the African continent.

