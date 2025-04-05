Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ghana: 3-Day State Visit By President Of The Czech Republic


2025-04-05 01:01:06
(MENAFN- APO Group)


President John Dramani Mahama will host the President of the Czech Republic, His Excellency Petr Pavel, next week for a three-day State Visit to Ghana.

It will be the first State Visit hosted by President Mahama since his return to the Presidency in January 2025.

While in Ghana, President Petr Pavel will hold bilateral talks with President Mahama, address a business forum, inaugurate a Czech-funded health facility and visit the Osu Castle and Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

President Mahama will host a State Dinner in honour of the visiting Head of State.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.

MENAFN05042025004934011406ID1109393292

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search