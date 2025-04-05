Ghana: 3-Day State Visit By President Of The Czech Republic

President John Dramani Mahama will host the President of the Czech Republic, His Excellency Petr Pavel, next week for a three-day State Visit to Ghana.

It will be the first State Visit hosted by President Mahama since his return to the Presidency in January 2025.

While in Ghana, President Petr Pavel will hold bilateral talks with President Mahama, address a business forum, inaugurate a Czech-funded health facility and visit the Osu Castle and Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

President Mahama will host a State Dinner in honour of the visiting Head of State.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.