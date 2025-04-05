Eritrea: Workshop On Seed Potato Certification Protocol

The Ministry of Agriculture conducted a workshop on seed potato certification protocol validation on 3 April in Asmara. The workshop was attended by vegetable and fruit development experts from the Ministry of Agriculture's central office, regional branches, as well as from Hamelmalo College of Agriculture.

Mr. Tekleab Misgina, Director General of Regulatory Services at the Ministry of Agriculture, stated that the workshop is part of the initiatives undertaken by the national committee established in 2014 to distribute improved potato seed.

Mr. Tekleab further noted that the workshop will provide significant input in refining the regulatory draft to ensure the quality of potato seed distributed to farmers. He added that the draft regulation advises farmers to refrain from planting unofficial and unverified potato seed varieties and to instead use those endorsed by agricultural research institutions.

Participants engaged in extensive discussions on the report presented and adopted various recommendations.

