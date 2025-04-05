Stop Expelling Afghans, UN Experts Ask Pakistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): UN experts, including Richard Bennett, have urged Pakistan not to proceed with plans to forcibly expel Afghans from Islamabad and Rawalpindi and avoid deporting them to Afghanistan.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, they expressed their concern over the forcible repatriation of Afghans and emphasised that as Afghanistan's neighbour, Pakistan must continue to host Afghans.

The experts said:“Millions of Afghans in Pakistan are at risk of being pushed back to Afghanistan without regard for their genuine protection concerns – it is in violation of the international human rights law and refugee law and disregarding UNHCR's non-return advisory.”

They added abrupt and drastic funding cuts by donors were already having a severe impact on much-needed humanitarian assistance to Afghans.

The UN experts clarified the recent decision by Pakistan was in violation of the rights of migrants.

This comes days after the government of Pakistan launched the second phase of repatriating aliens and a nationwide crackdown on migrants.

According to Pakistani media outlets, security personnel rounded up at least 60 Afghan nationals in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The detained Afghan nationals were moved to a refugee camp in Haji Camp area, media reports added.

