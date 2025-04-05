Influx Of Refugees, Officials Assure Full Preparations

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): So far only a few Afghan families have returned to the country from Pakistan, the Refugee and Repatriation Department in eastern Nangarhar province has assured full preparations to handle possible influx of refugees.

Refugee and Repatriation Director Baz Mohammad Abdul Rahman held an emergency meeting to coordinate the repatriation process today (Saturday).

He told Pajhwok Afghan News they were fully prepared for the second repatriation phase of Afghan refugees from the neighbouring country.

He added today's meeting focused on creating facilities for returnees and improving services. Discussions were also held with relevant organisations and charitable foundations to ensure good coordination.

Meanwhile, Bakht Jamal Gohar, chief of transfers at the Refugees Department in Torkham, told Pajhwok that full preparations have been made for the transport of refugees at the Torkham crossing.

He explained the transfer department was overseeing the entire process of registering and biometrically documenting refugees. Once registered, the returnees were moved to Omari camp in Torkham, where they receive initial aid from the caretaker government before they were introduced to partner organisations.

He said:“All departments here are fully prepared for the refugees. Temporary shelter has been provided at the Omari Camp, with tents for accommodation, food arrangements, and several medical teams are available for healthcare.”

According to information provided, 325 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan through Torkham during the past 24 hours.

Out of these, 294 individuals belonged to 62 families, while 31 individuals were deported separately by the Pakistani authorities.

Although the returnees appreciated the initial assistance provided by refugee agencies at Torkham, they also requested long-term support such as shelter, employment, and educational opportunities for their children.

Rihanullah, who had been living in Punjab, Pakistan, and was recently deported, said the police had made life difficult there, and he was forcibly sent back to Afghanistan.

He said:“We had a business there. Here, we don't have a place to live, no work, and no other means to support ourselves. The government should help us.”

The Nangarhar Refugees and Repatriation Department stated that in addition to the initial assistance, long-term support from relevant institutions will also be available, including employment and housing.

kk/ma