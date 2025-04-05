Central Bank Auctioning $15M On Sunday

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The central bank is all poised to auction 15 million US dollars on Sunday to keep the afghani stable.

In a post on X, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) invited eligible lenders and money-exchange services to take part in the auction.

The winners will have to settle their accounts by the end of the day, according to DAB, which said partial payments were unacceptable.

Partial transactions will not be permissible, with the winner required to deposit the amount in cash.

hz