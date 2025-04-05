Anant Ambani's 140 Km Walk To Dwarka: Defying Health Struggles With Faith And Determination

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Anant Ambani, the youngest son of the Ambani family, one of the world's most prominent and influential families, is known for his commitment to both business and philanthropy. Recently, Anant has embarked on a deeply personal padyatra to the holy Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka, seeking spiritual blessings ahead of his 30th birthday.

As a mark of his faith and devotion, Anant is walking over 140 km from his hometown of Jamnagar to Dwarka. To avoid causing any disturbance during the day, he undertakes this journey at night and aims to complete it on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ambani stated,“The padayatra is from our house in Jamnagar to Dwarka. It has been going on for the last five days, and we will reach Dwarka in another two to four days. My Padyatra is going on. May Lord Dwarkadhish bless us. I would like to tell the youth to have faith in Lord Dwarkadhish and remember Lord Dwarkadhish before doing any work. That work will definitely be completed without any obstacle, and when God is present, there is nothing to worry about.”

Mr. Ambani started his journey from Moti Khavdi, Jamnagar, which covers 10-12 km every night under his Z+ security and local police protection. He will celebrate his 30th birthday on April 10 with prayers and offerings at the Dwarkadhish Temple.

Despite facing significant health challenges, Anant's commitment to his padyatra remains steadfast. Anant has battled severe lung disease, extreme thyroid issues, and Cushing's syndrome since childhood, conditions that have caused physical limitations . Despite these lifelong health struggles, they have never defined his spirit, and he has overcome his health issues with positivity and determination. Each night, he walks with unwavering determination, refusing to let his challenges hold him back from achieving his goals, whether spiritual or professional.

Anant Ambani's ability to push through these hardships is a testament to his strength of character and deep-rooted faith. Anant's walk is not just about devotion, but also a reflection of how faith gives him the courage to overcome even the toughest challenges.Dwarka: Reliance Director Anant Ambani's foot pilgrimage to Dwarka entered its sixth day today, with Ambani covering a total distance of 60 kilometers so far. During today's yatra, women welcomed him by applying Kanku Tilak, while some children presented him with a photo of Dwarkadhish and expressed their desire to visit Vantara. In response, Anant said,“You all must definitely come to Vantara.”

Vantara is a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation project launched by Anant Ambani under the Reliance Foundation. It is designed to provide shelter, medical care, and rehabilitation to endangered and rescued animals. Spanning 3,000 acres within the Reliance Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat, Vantara aims to be the world's largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center.

The initiative is dedicated to saving, treating, and nurturing animals that have been injured, abandoned, or abused, both in India and from around the world.