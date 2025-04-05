Al Ansari Exchange Is Closely Monitoring Global Currency Markets Following The Recent US Tariff Announcements

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The US administration's April 2 tariff measures, which include a 10% baseline tariff on imports with higher rates applied to specific countries, have contributed to a weakening of the US Dollar against several major currencies. This shift presents both challenges and opportunities for individuals and businesses across the UAE.

The depreciation of the US Dollar against currencies like the Euro, Japanese Yen, and Chinese Yuan may pose challenges for UAE residents sending remittances to countries with strengthening currencies.

Conversely, the Indian Rupee (INR) has declined against the US Dollar following the recent tariff announcements. In early morning trade on April 3, 2025, the INR weakened by 24 paise against the US Dollar. The same depreciation was also seen against other Asian currencies such as the Pakistani Rupee and the Philippine Pesos. This development comes to the benefit of the UAE residents remitting funds to India, as favourable exchange rates may enhance the overall value received.

For businesses in the UAE, Al Ansari Exchange offers tailored solutions to effectively manage currency risk and leverage favourable exchange rate movements.

“While market volatility brings uncertainty, it also opens doors for well-informed financial decisions. Our deep expertise in navigating currency market fluctuations uniquely positions us to support our customers during this period,” said Ali Al Najjar, COO of Al Ansari Exchange.

We remain committed to providing competitive exchange rates, transparent fees, and value-added services. Through our mobile app, customers can access real-time exchange rate information to stay informed and make timely, strategic decisions.