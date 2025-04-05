Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gilroy Garlic Festival Returns July 25-27, 2025

Gilroy Garlic Festival Returns July 25-27, 2025


2025-04-05 12:32:00
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sponsorship opportunities will open April 5, 2025 , offering local businesses and organizations the opportunity to support one of California's most iconic food festivals. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 19, 2025 - in celebration of National Garlic Day.

"Gilroy has a long, proud tradition of bringing people together through garlic," said Paul Nadeau, President of the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association . "We are honored to welcome the community back to experience a fresh, vibrant version of the festival, rooted in the same values and mission that began more than four decades ago."

Founded in 1979, the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association has a legacy of celebrating Gilroy's heritage while giving back to the community. Since its inception, the organization has raised and distributed millions of dollars to local non-profits, schools, and charitable organizations, all through the dedication of volunteers and community members.

The 2025 festival will feature garlicky favorites, culinary competitions, live music, artisanal vendors, and activities for all ages. Full programming details and ticketing options will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Gilroy Garlic Festival Association

MENAFN05042025003732001241ID1109393258

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search