Gilroy Garlic Festival Returns July 25-27, 2025

offering local businesses and organizations the opportunity to support one of California's most iconic food festivals.

"Gilroy has a long, proud tradition of bringing people together through garlic," said Paul Nadeau, President of the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association . "We are honored to welcome the community back to experience a fresh, vibrant version of the festival, rooted in the same values and mission that began more than four decades ago."

Founded in 1979, the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association has a legacy of celebrating Gilroy's heritage while giving back to the community. Since its inception, the organization has raised and distributed millions of dollars to local non-profits, schools, and charitable organizations, all through the dedication of volunteers and community members.

The 2025 festival will feature garlicky favorites, culinary competitions, live music, artisanal vendors, and activities for all ages. Full programming details and ticketing options will be released in the coming weeks.

SOURCE Gilroy Garlic Festival Association