TSC Alliance® Announces 24Th Annual Step Forward To Cure TSC®

Events will raise funds for tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) research and community support programs

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The TSC Alliance® will present its 24th Annual Step Forward to Cure TSC ® event series, which will take place between April 12 and June 7. Nobelpharma America is the 2025 Title Sponsor.

Registrants can participate virtually from anywhere in the world or at 18 in-person locations across the United States. Proceeds will benefit the TSC Alliance's research efforts to find new treatments for tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and to offer an array of support programs and services.

Tuberous sclerosis complex is a rare genetic disease that affects people at all stages of life. TSC causes tumors to grow in different organs and can impair their function, primarily the brain, heart, kidneys, skin, eyes and lungs. Every individual's experience with TSC is different-many are able to live independently despite the disease, while others experience more challenges requiring complex care. Changes in the brain caused by TSC have the biggest impact on quality of life, from seizures and developmental delays to intellectual disabilities, behavioral challenges and autism. In fact, TSC is the leading genetic cause of epilepsy. A strong correlation also exists between TSC and autism-an estimated 40-50% of individuals with TSC have autism spectrum disorder. TSC is a linchpin disease, meaning its genetic pathway also plays a role in other diseases and disorders. Advancements in TSC research may lead to a better understanding of, autism, epilepsy, traumatic brain injury, diabetes and cancer-diseases that affect more than 65 million people in the US alone.

"Step Forward to Cure TSC events provide an opportunity for families and supporters to come together, raise awareness and funds that make a profound impact," said Kari Luther Rosbeck, TSC Alliance President and CEO. "Beyond raising crucial funds, these events help those affected by TSC build connections, share stories of hope and educate local communities about the disease."

This year's in-person locations include Elk Grove, CA (April 12); Houston, TX (April 13); Chicago, IL (April 27); Renton, WA (April 27); Clemmons, NC (May 3); Lebanon, IN (May 3); Nashville, TN (May 3); Perry, OH (May 10); West Chester, PA (May 17); Tulsa, OK (May 17); Brookfield, CT (May 17); Manchester, CT (May 17); Rockville, MD (May 18); Carrollton, TX (May 18); Tampa, FL (May 24); Denver, CO (May 31); Harbor City, CA (June 7); and Pleasant View, UT (June 7).

"Nobelpharma America is committed to raising awareness for TSC. We are honored to be part of a strong, engaged community of individuals who are either knowledgeable about the condition or eager to learn, all while working to support those affected," said Masa Onozaki, President & CEO of Nobelpharma America. "The TSC Alliance's Step Forward to Cure TSC campaign provides an enjoyable and healthy opportunity for everyone to contribute positively toward the goal of raising awareness. Please Step Forward to join us and register for a walk in your community to support the TSC Alliance in this critical endeavor."

About the TSC Alliance

The TSC Alliance is an internationally recognized nonprofit that improves quality of life for everyone affected by tuberous sclerosis complex by catalyzing new treatments, driving research toward a cure and expanding access to lifelong support. For more information, visit tscalliance .

