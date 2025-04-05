National Press Club Applauds Court Victory For Mississippi Today

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Mike Balsamo issued the following statement today following the dismissal of former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant's lawsuit against Mississippi Today, the nonprofit newsroom recognized last year with the Club's highest press freedom honor, the John Aubuchon Press Freedom Award:

"This is a decisive victory for press freedom - and a sharp rebuke to those who seek to bully journalists through the courts.

Lawsuits like this are meant to send a chilling message: stop asking tough questions or pay the price. Mississippi Today refused to back down. They stood firm, and today the rule of law stood with them.

When powerful people try to weaponize the legal system to punish accountability journalism, they're not just attacking reporters - they're attacking the public's right to know. Thankfully, the court recognized this for what it was: an attempt to silence watchdog journalism with baseless claims.

Mississippi Today exemplifies the best of American journalism. They dig deep, they hold power accountable, and they tell the stories that matter - even when it's uncomfortable for those in power. That is exactly why the National Press Club honored them last year with our highest press freedom award.

Let this ruling send a clear message: in this country, truth-telling is not a liability - it is a cornerstone of our democracy. And no amount of intimidation will change that."

About the National Press Club: Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has more than 2,500 members representing nearly every major journalism organization. The Club and its Press Freedom Center are leading voices for press freedom matters in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact : Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534, [email protected]

Director of the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED