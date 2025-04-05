GOGL - Appointment Of CEO And CFO
Further, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Randi Navdal Bekkelund as Chief Financial Officer of Golden Ocean Management. Ms. Bekkelund currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Avance Gas Holding Ltd. Ms. Bekkelund will commence her new role on June 1, 2025.
April 5, 2025
The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment