Berkshire Biomedical To Host Live COPA™ Technology Webinar As Startengine Campaign Nears Close

Dallas, TX , April 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Biomedical invites the public and prospective investors to an exclusive webinar showcasing its proprietary COPATM technology,“How COPATM Delivers the Right Medication to the Right Person, in the Right Amount, at the Right Time,” on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 1:30 PM PDT .





The virtual event comes as Berkshire's equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine enters its final stretch-offering a limited-time opportunity for investors to be part of the future of personalized medication management.

Medication errors and non-adherence are a silent epidemic. COPATM-Controlled Oral Prescription Administration-is designed to change that. The system ensures that only an Authenticated Intended UserTM (AIUTM) can access a prescribed dose, using dual-biometric authentication via fingerprint and dentition. With real-time remote monitoring, smart reminders, and secure data-sharing, COPATM is poised to redefine safety, control, and adherence in both pain management and opioid use disorder treatment.

The live webinar will feature:



A live demonstration of COPATM and its dual-biometric authentication in action



Videos and visuals illustrating its core technologies



A deep dive into how COPATM supports patients, providers, and caregivers



A look into COPA's robust U.S. and international intellectual property portfolio

An open Q&A session with Berkshire's leadership team

This is a unique opportunity to experience the COPATM system firsthand and engage directly with Berkshire's leadership team in a live Q&A. The webinar also coincides with the closing phase of Berkshire's StartEngine campaign , giving potential investors a final opportunity to learn more about the company and its mission.

Register now to attend







About Berkshire Biomedical Corporation

Berkshire Biomedical Corporation is a privately held medical device company. Berkshire is pioneering the use of biometric technologies, combined with encrypted HIPAA compliant cloud-based and healthcare provider-enabled remote management systems, to provide precise and accurate personalized medication delivery to only the Authenticated Intended User (AIU).

The Company's lead product under development, the Computerized Oral Prescription Administration System (COPA), is a hand-held, automated, personalized oral liquid dispensing system designed and intended to deliver controlled and non-controlled liquid oral medications to only the AIU upon confirmation of dual biometric identification (fingerprint and dentition).

Upon receiving regulatory authorization, the Company intends to initially seek opportunities to leverage COPA in the delivery and remote management of oral liquid medication methadone, for Medication Use for Opioid Use Disorder treatment and subsequently for the delivery of controlled medications for the treatment of pain, as those patients have the greatest need for the benefits of COPA's features.

As previously announced, the Company is developing COPA with the support of a $2.0 million Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Institute of Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health under award number R44DA057185.

In the future, the Company will look to expand COPA usage into a broader set of drug therapeutics, possible clinical applications, as well as with companies that utilize and commercialize data analytics provided by electronic devices to improve outcomes and reduce risk.

The COPA System is currently under development, has NOT been reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is not available for commercial sale.





CONTACT: John Timberlake President, CEO, CFO, and Director Berkshire Biomedical info at berkbiomed.com