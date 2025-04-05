Ingalls Shipbuilding Hosts Second Annual Scouts Merit Badge Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PASCAGOULA, Miss., April 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII's (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division welcomed more than 80 Scouts from Mississippi, Alabama, and as far north as Kentucky and Tennessee for its second annual Scouts merit badge day at the Ingalls Maritime Training Academy. The event, designed to inspire and support the next generation of leaders, provided Scouts the opportunity to explore shipbuilding career interests and gain hands-on experience in various technical fields found at Ingalls.

“We are grateful to host this event again at Ingalls and to see so many returning and new Scouts this year,” Ingalls Shipbuilding Community Relations Manager Lisa Bradley said.“Scouting builds character, leadership, and technical skills that align closely with what we value in our Ingalls workforce and it's an honor to be able to inspire and support these young Scouts as they explore potential careers and develop essential life skills.”

This year, Scouts selected from nine different merit badge courses - communications, electricity, electronics, engineering, fire safety, first aid, painting, personal management, and plumbing - earning two merit badges by the end of the day. The event was led by Ingalls Shipbuilding employees, many of whom are former Scouts or active Scout leaders, who guided participants through activities in their chosen areas of interest.







Photos accompanying this release are available at:

“Scouting taught me valuable lessons that have shaped my career as a shipbuilder,” Ingalls Shipbuilding Environmental Health and Safety Manager and Eagle Scout Kevin Kowalewski said.“Both Scouting and shipbuilding emphasize dedication, teamwork, and skill-building, and it is inspiring to see young people investing in their future.”

Ingalls Shipbuilding is committed to fostering the next generation of skilled professionals by supporting educational and career development programs like Scouts merit badge days. As the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi and with over 11,000 employees, Ingalls Shipbuilding is dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation, growth, and community engagement by investing in initiatives that support and inspire the leaders of tomorrow.

