Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced an ongoing investigation into WK Kellogg Co. (“Kellogg's”) for potentially violating Texas consumer protection laws.

The company advertises and sells cereals such as Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Frosted Flakes, and Rice Krispies. In its marketing, Kellogg's has advertised its products as“healthy.” Yet, some of its cereals are filled with petroleum-based artificial food colorings that have been linked to hyperactivity, obesity, autoimmune disease, endocrine-related health problems, and cancer in those who consume them.

Kellogg's cereals specifically contain different types of blue, red, yellow, green, and orange artificial food colorings. Kellogg's had announced it would remove these artificial food dyes and the preservative BHT from its products, but it has not done so in the United States-despite removing these unhealthy ingredients in Canada and Europe.

“A critical part of fighting for our children's future is putting an end to companies' deceptive practices that are aimed at misleading parents and families about the health of food products,” said Attorney General Paxton.“Artificial food colorings have been shown to have disastrous impacts on health, and in no world should foods that include these dyes be advertised as 'healthy.' There will be accountability for any company, including Kellogg's, that unlawfully makes misrepresentations about its food and contributes to a broken health system that has made Americans less healthy.”

