NCRF And Ambassador Kel Mitchell Present 8Th Annual Chicago Black College Expotm Saturday, April 5Th

Expanded access to access to college opportunities, workshops and millions $$$ in scholarships to empower area youth!

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) and Chicago-born actor, author and NCRF Ambassador Kel Mitchell will co-host the 8thAnnual Chicago Black College ExpoTM on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Chicago State University, 9501 South King Drive, Chicago, IL 60628, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.In celebrating NCRF's enduring partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the free event provides students access to a diverse range of over 50 colleges and universities, including several HBCUs, trade schools and other educational programs. Select colleges and programs will generously waive application fees, offer scholarships, and even extend on-the-spot acceptances!NCRF welcomes families, students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to attend. The annual expo offers a unique hub of information and connection for a wide range of students from high school to college to adult learners to plan their college and career success. The expo also fosters a college-going culture and an opportunity for future leaders to find their voice with several engaging seminars and workshops throughout the day, including: How to Find Money for College, 411 for the Student Athlete, Boomin' Careers, Keeping Your Mind Healthy, and Power of Your Voice – How to Advocate for Yourself.“As we close out another expo season in Chicago, we are thrilled to have NCRF Ambassador, Kel Mitchell back with us in his hometown. He is fully committed to our mission of helping inspire students about the transformative power of education. Join us for a day of celebration, opportunityand changing lives,” says Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF Founder and CEO.For tickets or sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit or call 877-427-4100.The 8th Annual Chicago Black College Expo TM is presented by NCRF and sponsored by NCRF TV, Foundation Clothing Co, Active Minds, Army ROTC, Be An Actuary, T-Mobile, andToyota.For tickets and to register to attend, please visit: or call 877-427-4100.The event is produced by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), now in its 26th year of connecting students to college and careers. To date, NCRF has helped over 700,000 students get into college and assisted students in securing over 5 billion dollars in scholarships and grants.NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond!Follow @blackcollegeexpo on FACEBOOK, Instagram, TikTok and X or visit our website .Follow NCRF TV today on YouTube at:About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) and Black College ExpoTMNow in its 26th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its Black College ExpoTM, Latino College ExpoTM, Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Program (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr.Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions, NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

Joan A Scott

National College Resources Foundation/BLACK COLLEGE EXPO

+1 210-834-9964

email us here

