Tashkent As A Center For Parliamentary Diplomacy

In April 2025, Tashkent will host the 150th anniversary Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) for the first time in Central Asia's history.

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, April 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) was founded in 1889 by parliamentarians like Frédéric Passy and William Randal Cremer to use parliamentary diplomacy to prevent wars and resolve conflicts. The first international IPU conference was held in Paris in 1889, marking the start of global parliamentary diplomacy.

In April 2025, Tashkent will host the 150th IPU Assembly, the first such event in Central Asia, bringing together over 2,000 parliamentarians from more than 100 countries. This marks a significant milestone for Uzbekistan and highlights the country's growing role in international parliamentary diplomacy and its commitment to democratic reforms.

The IPU is a key international organization bringing together national parliaments. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the importance of parliamentary oversight in ensuring laws are implemented effectively. Similarly, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan highlighted the parliament's role in driving reforms, reflecting the country's focus on enhancing parliamentary oversight, increasing deputies' powers, and promoting transparency in legislative processes.

Uzbekistan has been actively integrating into international parliamentary cooperation, joining organizations like the IPU, OSCE, and the European Parliament, and strengthening its role in global dialogue.

At Uzbekistan's initiative, the UN adopted a resolution on the role of parliaments in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), supported by 80 countries. This emphasizes the importance of parliamentary involvement in SDG implementation and strengthens the role of national legislatures in global processes.

Tashkent - Capital of the 150th IPU Assembly: Recognition of Parliamentary Reforms

The Secretary-General of the IPU, Martin Chungong, praised Uzbekistan's democratic reforms, which have enhanced government transparency and parliamentary effectiveness. The selection of Tashkent as the host city for the 150th IPU Assembly acknowledges the extensive reforms carried out in recent years. These reforms have strengthened the parliament's role, expanded its powers, and introduced democratic mechanisms.

Key achievements of Uzbekistan's parliamentary reforms include the 2023 constitutional amendment, which significantly expands the powers of parliament and strengthens the role of the Oliy Majlis within the checks and balances system. Over 20 new laws have been adopted to enhance parliamentary institutions, promote the rule of law, and protect citizens' rights.

The introduction of parliamentary oversight mechanisms has increased transparency and accountability in government and judicial activities. New parliamentary commissions have been established to tackle issues like corruption, gender equality, and the rights of women and youth. These measures have led to better representation of women in parliament, with 38% of the deputies in the Legislative Chamber being women, placing Uzbekistan among the leaders in the region.

The active involvement of youth in the legislative process also contributes to a more modern and inclusive governance system. As Winston Churchill stated,“Parliament is the heart of democracy, and its voice is the voice of the people.” This principle underpins the reforms in Uzbekistan's parliament, where deputies and senators actively engage with the public and government to improve citizens' quality of life.

Main Themes of the 150th IPU Assembly in Tashkent

The Assembly's theme, "Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice," will address a broad range of global challenges, including:

Parliamentary Diplomacy for Conflict Prevention: Parliaments play a key role in resolving global crises by promoting dialogue and facilitating negotiations.

The Role of Parliaments in Sustainable Development and Environmental Security: Discussions will focus on parliamentary oversight of SDG implementation, environmental legislation, and the transition to a green economy.

Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment in Parliamentary Activities: Efforts will focus on increasing female representation in parliaments and overcoming barriers to women's participation in politics.

The Use of Digital Technologies to Improve Parliamentary Efficiency: Topics will include e-parliaments and measures for data protection in legislative processes.

Combatting International Terrorism and Organized Crime: Strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation to address terrorism, organized crime, and cyber threats.

Additionally, the Global Forum of Young Parliamentarians and the International Women's Parliamentary Forum will take place, highlighting the IPU's commitment to inclusivity and the involvement of youth and women in decision-making processes.

Tashkent IPU Assembly: A New Chapter in Parliamentary Diplomacy

The 150th IPU Assembly in Tashkent (April 5-9, 2025) will serve as recognition of Uzbekistan's achievements in parliamentary reform and democratic development. Antonio Guterres emphasized that“Parliamentarians, through laws, can significantly contribute to achieving sustainable development.” This event will strengthen Uzbekistan's position on the global stage, enhancing international parliamentary diplomacy and opening new avenues for cooperation with the international community.

