Rajasthan: Bangladeshi National Arrested In Ajmer For Illegal Entry

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 5 (IANS) The Dargah Police in Rajasthan have arrested another Bangladeshi national who had been living illegally in India after crossing the India-Bangladesh border several years ago.

With this arrest, the total number of Bangladeshi nationals detained under the ongoing crackdown has reached 20 in Rajasthan.

According to Dinesh Jeevani, Station House Officer (SHO) of Dargah police station, a District Special Task Force (STF) has been formed by Ajmer Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana to identify and take action against illegal immigrants and infiltrators residing in the region.

As part of the campaign, the task force, acting on a tip-off, detained and interrogated around 15 to 20 individuals suspected of illegal residency. During questioning, one of them confessed to being a Bangladeshi citizen.

The arrested individual has been identified as Mohammad Munir Hussain (60), son of Abdul and a resident of Dhaka, Bangladesh. He admitted to having illegally entered India and residing in the Dargah area of Ajmer for several years.

SHO Jeevani confirmed that the crackdown on illegal immigrants is ongoing and that 20 Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended so far under the special drive.

Recently, Rajasthan Minister of Home Jawahar Singh Bedhan told IANS that the state government is dealing with the Bangladeshi infiltrators strictly.

“There are two Bangladeshis in Udaipur Jail and nine Bangladeshis in Central Jail Jaipur. Those in Udaipur jail include Swaroop Adhikari and Milan Mandal, while the others in Central Jail are Sehag Khan, Nozrul alias Nozu Fakir, Rupali, Sultan, Azaad Hussain, Mehandi Hasan, Ahasnul Kobir, Nurool and Indadul.”

Meanwhile, an official of the Minister of Home's office confirmed that the BJP government is seriously acting against Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in the state.

He said that in 2024, 521 Rohingyas were identified, while in 2025, 520 Rohingyas were identified.

Similarly, in the year 2024, at least 22 Bangladeshis were arrested, out of which 14 were deported back to Bangladesh.

In 2025, around 23 Bangladeshis were arrested and 16 were deported.