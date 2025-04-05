Bracewell, Sears Star As New Zealand Complete 3-0 Clean Sweep Over Pakistan

MENAFN - IANS) Mount Maunganui, April 5 (IANS) New Zealand continued their dominance over Pakistan with a comprehensive 43-run win in the third ODI at Mount Maunganui, sealing a 3-0 series whitewash.

After a rain-delayed start, the match was curtailed to 42 overs per side. Hosts posted 264, thanks to impactful half-centuries from Michael Bracewell and youngster Rhys Mariu. Pakistan, despite several starts in the chase, folded for 221 as Ben Sears picked up another five-wicket haul.

Put in to bat after Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss for a third time in the series, New Zealand overcame early trouble with a series of steady partnerships. Mariu (58) and Henry Nicholls added 78 for the second wicket before captain Bracewell's late assault - 59 off just 40 balls - lifted the total. He struck six sixes, five of them off Akif Javed, including three in the final two overs to provide the late flourish.

Haq was stretchered off early after suffering a freak injury when a throw stuck in his helmet grill. Usman Khan replaced him as a concussion substitute, but the innings lacked fluency. Abdullah Shafique (33) and Babar Azam (50) provided some resistance, but their slow pace left Pakistan behind the scoring rate. Sears removed Shafique and later returned to rip through the lower order, finishing with 5 for 34. Bracewell added a stunning diving catch to his tally, while Duffy and O'Rourke kept things tight throughout. Rizwan's quick 37 was the only real burst of momentum for Pakistan, but it fizzled out as the wickets kept tumbling. Brief scores: New Zealand 264/8 in 42 overs (Michael Bracewell 59, Rhys Mariu 58; Akif Javed 4-62, Naseem Shah 2-54) beat Pakistan 221 all out in 40 overs (Babar Azam 50, Mohammad Rizwan 37; Ben Sears 5-34, Jacob Duffy 2-40) by 43 runs.

