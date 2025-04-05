IPL 2025: Jaiswal’S Fifty, Parag’S Late Show Help RR Set Daunting Target For PBKS

MENAFN - IANS) New Chandigarh, April 5 (IANS) Riyan Parag's explosive hitting at the end, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal's 67-run contribution, helped the Rajasthan Royals reach a solid total of 205/4 in 20 overs against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

Opener Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson built the foundation of the Rajasthan Royals innings. The left-handed batter took the attack to Proteas quick Marco Jansen and hit two consecutive sixes in the fourth over. With the duo rotating the strike well and finding the boundary rope at regular intervals, the Royals progressed at a solid run rate of 8.5 till the 10th over.

Just when it seemed they would take the fight to the Kings' bowlers, the reintroduction of Lockie Ferguson proved to be the correct decision as Samson threw his wicket, caught by Shreyas Iyer at mid-off. Jaiswal, on the other hand, raised his 10th IPL half-century and the first this season, reaching the milestone in 40 deliveries by smashing Yuzvendra Chahal for four and followed it with a huge six over mid-wicket.

Jaiswal's onslaught continued with a six and four off Marcus Stoinis in the very next over, but it was Ferguson who had the last laugh as he rattled the stumps of the young gun to bring his time at the crease to an end.

While Parag batted at a run-a-ball rate from the other end, Nitish Rana, who is fresh off a stellar innings, seemed to continue his hot form by scoring two consecutive boundaries on his first two balls. But he was caught off Jansen's bowling in the very next over. While trying to clear the boundary at deep cover, Rana ended up skying it and it landed into the safe hands of Glenn Maxwell.

Parag finally found his footing and showed intentions of revving up the innings by hitting Arshdeep Singh for fours on consecutive deliveries. Shimron Hetmyer was given a lifeline, which could have been Ferguson's third scalp of the night when he pulled the Kiwi pacer towards deep fine-leg, but the ball went through Chahal's hands and for six.

Parag continued the onslaught with two consecutive sixes off Jansen before he too was dropped by the bowler after skying a slog, which the South African bowler failed to grab.

Fortunately for the home side, Hetmeyer did not do massive damage and was caught by Maxwell and became Arshdeep's sole wicket on the night.

Dhruv Jurel, Rajasthan's highest scorer so far this campaign, alongside Parag, scored 19 runs in the final over to take the Royals past the 200-run mark.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals 205/4 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 67, Riyan Parag 43*, Sanju Samson 38; Lockie Ferguson 37-2, Arshdeep Singh 35-1) vs Punjab Kings