Trump extends TikTok deadline by 75 days
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an additional 75-day period for TikTok to adhere to legislation mandating the sale of its American operations or face prohibition within the nation, allowing more time for negotiations between the app’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, and U.S. officials.
"We do not want TikTok to 'go dark'," Trump posted on Truth Social Friday. "We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the Deal." The video-sharing platform is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance and boasts over 170 million users in the United States.
Trump’s initial extension commenced in January and was due to conclude on Saturday, the platform briefly ceased operations for several hours before Trump assumed office, as the app was preparing to halt its activities in the U.S. following a law enacted by Congress.
On Friday, ByteDance issued a statement indicating ongoing discussions with the Trump administration, though “an agreement has not been executed.”
"There are key matters to be resolved. Any agreement will be subject to approval under Chinese law," a company representative said.
The previous Biden administration had raised national security concerns, suggesting TikTok could be exploited by the Chinese government for espionage or political influence. These fears led Congress to pass legislation last year requiring ByteDance to divest from TikTok within six months or face a U.S. ban.
Critics of a ban have argued that maintaining the platform is essential for preserving freedom of speech.
