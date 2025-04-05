Saeed Bin Suroor Poised For Dubai Gold Cup Triumph With Godolphin Duo

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Emirati trainer Saeed bin Suroor is set to field Godolphin's seasoned contenders, Dubai Future and Passion and Glory, in the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, 5 April 2025. The Dubai Gold Cup, a 3,200-meter turf race, boasts a purse of $1 million and is a highlight of the Dubai World Cup meeting, which offers a total prize pool of $30.5 million.

Dubai Future, a nine-year-old gelding, returns to the track after a 14-month hiatus. Bin Suroor has expressed confidence in Dubai Future's readiness, noting,“Dubai Future is having his first start for a while, although I have been really pleased with his work. He has gone well at Meydan before and I'm hoping for another good run.” The gelding has previously demonstrated his capabilities with three wins at Meydan and a notable victory in the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Trophy on 21 February 2025.

Passion and Glory, another of Bin Suroor's trainees, has also shown promise on the international stage. Reflecting on their performances, Bin Suroor remarked,“It was amazing to finally win the Bahrain Trophy after trying for a few years and to have the runner-up as well as a fantastic bonus. Dubai Future and Passion and Glory obviously both put in exceptional performances.”

The Dubai World Cup meeting is renowned for attracting top-tier talent from around the globe. Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Racing Club, highlighted the event's prestige, stating,“We have received some outstanding nominations for the 29th Dubai World Cup meeting from all corners of the globe. This is a testament both to the outstanding facilities for horses at Meydan Racecourse and the strength of the Dubai World Cup meeting, one of the best days of racing on the global calendar.”

Bin Suroor's impressive record includes nine victories in the $12 million Dubai World Cup race. He has emphasized the significance of the event, saying,“The race meeting was created to become the best in the world and it has exceeded all expectations.” His notable wins feature the legendary Dubai Millennium in 2000 and Thunder Snow, who made history as the first horse to win the race twice.

