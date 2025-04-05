China Retaliates With 34% Tariff On U.S. Goods Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Beijing has announced the imposition of a 34% tariff on all imports from the United States, effective April 10, 2025, in direct response to the sweeping tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump. The Chinese Ministry of Finance stated that this measure aims to counteract what it perceives as unjust and protectionist policies from Washington.

This development follows President Trump's declaration of“Liberation Day” on April 2, during which he unveiled a universal 10% tariff on all foreign imports, with higher rates for specific countries. China was notably targeted with an additional 34% tariff, bringing the total levy on Chinese goods to 54%. The U.S. administration justified these tariffs as necessary to rectify longstanding trade imbalances and to protect domestic industries.

In a statement, China's Ministry of Finance condemned the U.S. actions, urging Washington to immediately withdraw the imposed tariffs to prevent further escalation. The ministry emphasized that China's countermeasures are a legitimate response to safeguard its national interests and the multilateral trading system.

The U.S. tariffs have been met with criticism from various quarters. Economists have expressed concerns over the methodology used to calculate these tariffs, arguing that the approach is overly simplistic and could lead to unintended economic consequences. They warn that such measures might not effectively address trade deficits and could harm consumers through increased prices.

The business community is also bracing for the impact of these tariffs. In New York City, retailers are encouraging consumers to make purchases before the new tariffs lead to price increases. Products such as electronics, appliances, and automobiles are expected to see significant price hikes, prompting a surge in sales ahead of the tariff implementation.

China's retaliatory tariffs are anticipated to affect a wide range of U.S. exports, including agricultural products, automobiles, and technology goods. This move is expected to have significant implications for American farmers and manufacturers who rely heavily on the Chinese market. Analysts predict that the escalating trade war could disrupt global supply chains and dampen economic growth in both countries.

