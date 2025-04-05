Nasdaq Plunges Into Bear Market Amid Escalating Trade War

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The Nasdaq Composite Index entered bear market territory on Friday, April 4, 2025, closing over 20% below its December peak. This significant downturn was precipitated by President Donald Trump's imposition of a 10% tariff on all imports to the United States, with additional substantial levies targeting technology-centric nations such as China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. China's swift retaliation, announcing a 34% tariff on all U.S. imports, intensified fears of a global recession and inflationary pressures.

Major U.S. stock indices experienced sharp declines. The S&P 500 fell approximately 2.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 2.45%, shedding 994.46 points to close at 39,551.47. Technology stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off, with Apple Inc. shares declining over 4%, following a nearly 10% drop the previous day. Nvidia and Broadcom each lost more than 7%, and Tesla shares plummeted almost 10%.

The newly announced tariffs, dubbed“Liberation Day” tariffs by the administration, include a universal 10% tariff on all imports and higher targeted tariffs for numerous countries. Economists warn that these measures could disrupt global supply chains, particularly impacting the technology sector, which relies heavily on components from China and Taiwan. The Semiconductor Industry Association expressed concern that the tariffs could stymie growth and innovation within the industry.

International responses were swift. The European Union signaled readiness to implement countermeasures, while the International Monetary Fund cautioned that escalating trade tensions pose significant risks to global economic stability. In the U.S., political figures across the spectrum voiced apprehension. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Ted Cruz criticized the tariffs, warning of potential harm to American workers and farmers.

Despite a robust March jobs report indicating the addition of 228,000 new jobs and a slight uptick in unemployment to 4.2%, market sentiment remained negative. Investors are now looking to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech for insights into potential monetary policy adjustments in response to the escalating trade conflict.

The CBOE Volatility Index, a measure of market anxiety, surged to levels not seen since August 2024, reflecting heightened investor concern. Oil prices also declined significantly due to fears of reduced global demand amid the escalating trade tensions.

President Trump defended the tariff strategy, asserting that the measures are necessary to address longstanding trade imbalances and would ultimately benefit the U.S. economy. He urged investors to view the market downturn as a wealth opportunity.

