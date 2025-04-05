403
GBP/USD Signal Today 03/04: Breakout Ahead Of NFP (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3100. Add a stop-loss at 1.2900. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.2900. Add a stop-loss at 1.3100.
The GBP/USD pair will also react to the upcoming US PMI and nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair continued rising, reaching a high of 1.3012, its highest point since November 6. It moved above the bullish pennant pattern, a popular positive sign.The pair has moved above the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level at 1.2920. It has remained above the 50-day and 25-day moving averages. Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the 78.6% retracement point at 1.3147. A drop below the support at 1.2900 will invalidate the bullish view.Ready to trade our daily Forex GBP/USD analysis ? We've made this UK forex brokers list for you to check out
