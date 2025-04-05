Trump Extends Tiktok Sale Deadline By 75 Days

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Donald Trump has once again extended the deadline for the popular video app TikTok's owners to sell the platform to non-Chinese buyers or face a potential ban in the United States.

President Trump's new executive order, announced on Friday, grants the TikTok owner an additional 75 days, according to Al Jazeera.

Soon after returning to the White House, Trump had pushed back a January deadline set by a law passed by the US Congress last year.

“My administration has been working very hard on a deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress,” the US leader posted on the Truth Social network.

He believed the deal required more work to ensure all necessary approvals were signed.“We look forward to collaborating with TikTok and China to finalise the agreement.”

