IPL 2025: Having Dravid Sir With Us A Privilege, Always An Opportunity To Learn From Him, Says Jaiswal

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said having Rahul Dravid as the side's head coach is a privilege as he gets chances to learn more about various on and off field aspects from him.

Dravid took charge as RR's head coach shortly after completing his stint with the Indian team by winning 2024 Men's T20 World Cup. As of now, the 2008 IPL champions have just one win out of three matches in the ongoing season.

“I think he is an amazing leader-supportive, caring, and always looking out for everyone. He instills confidence in players, assuring them that they are in the right space and providing the right guidance, which is crucial for both individual careers and the team as a whole. He is also an incredible human being.”

“Having someone like Rahul Dravid sir in this era is a privilege and seeing him up close is an opportunity to learn-not just about cricket, but also about the way he carries himself off the field. He has maintained such grace and composure over the years, and there is so much to absorb from him. I am truly excited to be here with him and look forward to enjoying this IPL season alongside him,” said Jaiswal to JioHotstar.

He also spoke fondly about his camaraderie with skipper Sanju Samson, who will take the leadership charge from Saturday's game against Punjab Kings at New Chandigarh.“We have known each other for a long time, and I have been with him since I was a kid.”

“I really appreciate our camaraderie-we enjoy spending time together, and it's always fun playing alongside him. The way he talks, his style-it's great to be around him. Of course, we are looking forward to this season, and I hope we will enjoy it just as much this year.”

Jaiswal concluded by crediting the franchise's high performance academy in Talegaon, Maharashtra, for being a key part of his growth as a cricketer in last few years.“When I joined the Rajasthan Royals Academy, I worked very hard on my cricket, learning new shots and refining my game.”

“The academy has a strong reputation for developing players, providing a great environment to grow, train, and gain valuable match experience. As I mentioned, Rajasthan Royals' structure plays a crucial role for young players. It offers them a year-round platform to play, learn from the best, and enjoy their cricket.”