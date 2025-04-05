Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sajad Lone Slams Govt Stand On Reservation Policy In High Court

Sajad Lone Slams Govt Stand On Reservation Policy In High Court


2025-04-05 03:17:16
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Saturday slammed the government's stand on reservation policy in High Court.

In a post on X, Lone said that the Government has sought outright dismissal of petition challenging reservation policy.

“In an affidavit filed before the J & K High Court yesterday by J & K Government in the case of Zahoor Ahmed Bhat and others vs UT of J & K, pertaining to RESERVATIONS, J & K government has submitted that the petition is frivolous and and sought its outright dismissal,” Lone said.

He also slammed the government for not apprising the High Court about formation of cabinet subcommittee on reservation.

“Nowhere has the government mentioned the formation of a sub committee on reservations. This is a legal mystery. Seems the government is not taking its own committee serious enough to merit a mention in its legal affidavit,” he said.

