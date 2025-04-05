403
Indian air force pilot loses his live in fighter jet crash
(MENAFN) An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot was killed after a Jaguar fighter jet went down in the western state of Gujarat, officials confirmed on Thursday.
The incident took place on Wednesday evening near Jamnagar during a routine night training mission.
According to a statement released by the IAF, the two pilots on board encountered a "technical malfunction" during the flight.
In response to the emergency, the pilots "initiated ejection, avoiding harm to the airfield and local population," the IAF stated. “Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar,” the statement added.
The IAF expressed its deep sorrow over the loss of life, stating, “The IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family.”
In line with standard procedure following such incidents, the Air Force has announced that a court of inquiry has been convened to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and determine its underlying cause.
