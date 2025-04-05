War Update: 145 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day, Most Attacks Near Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 4, Ukrainian forces engaged in 145 combat clashes with Russian invaders along the front line, with the highest number of enemy attacks recorded in the Pokrovsk sector.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in an operational update published on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Yesterday, Russian forces launched one missile strike using a single missile and conducted 107 airstrikes, dropping 171 guided aerial bombs, against Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Additionally, the enemy carried out 6,353 shelling attacks, including 105 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and used 2,737 kamikaze drones.

Russian airstrikes targeted multiple settlements, including Krasnopillia, Prokhody, Stepok, Uhroidy, Lisne, Myropilske, and Zemliane in the Sumy region, Zolochiv, Udy, and Dubivka in the Kharkiv region, Pokrovsk, Sukhyi Yar, Hrodivka, Vasylivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Bahatyr, Komar, and Novopil in the Donetsk region, Novodarivka, Huliaipole, and Pavlivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Havrylivka in the Kherson region.

In response, Ukrainian aircraft, missile forces, and artillery struck 17 areas where enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment were concentrated, as well as four command posts and six Russian artillery systems.

In the Kharkiv sector, four combat clashes occurred near Vovchansk, Fyholivka, and toward Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy assaults near Holubivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to advance 39 times toward Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Olhivka, Novosergiivka, Nove, and near Nadiia.

In the Siversk sector, three clashes were recorded near Bilohorivka and toward Verkhniokamianske, all successfully repelled by Ukrainian troops.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one engagement was reported near Kurdiumivka.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian forces launched 20 attacks near Krymske, Dachne, Toretsk, Leonidivka, and toward Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 enemy assaults near Andriivka, Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Uspenivka, Shevchenko, Nadiivka, Tarasivka, and toward Oleksandropil, Stara Mykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka, and Muravka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, six enemy assaults were repelled near Rozlyv, Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne, and toward Bahatyr.

In the Huliaipole sector, two enemy assaults were reported near Novosilka and toward Novopil.

In the Orikhiv sector, four unsuccessful Russian attacks were repelled near Mali Shcherbaky and Stepove.

In the Dnipro River sector, no offensive actions were recorded.

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 18 enemy attacks. Russia conducted 362 artillery strikes, including eight using MLRS, and carried out 13 airstrikes, dropping 20 guided bombs.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were recorded.