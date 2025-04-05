Macron May Act As Europe's Negotiator With Putin The Telegraph

MENAFN - UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron is set to become Europe's point man to hold talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin over peace in Ukraine.

That's according to The Telegraph , Ukrinform reports.

Some members of the "coalition of the willing" have pushed for a European leader to take the helm on engaging Russia as part of efforts to support Kyiv.

According to the report, the French president and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who lead the group of nations planning to secure any ceasefire deal in Ukraine, have been singled out as the most likely interlocutors with Moscow.

France, UK ready to lead 'coalition of the willing'

However, The Telegraph notes that Starmer has no plans to hold talks with Putin as part of the UK's efforts to support Ukraine's defense.

An Elysee Palace source said Macron was willing to take up the role "when the time is right."

Photo: Belga