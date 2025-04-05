Militants Abduct Police Constable In Tank District After Ambush

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)A police constable was abducted by militants affiliated with a banned outfit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district, police sources confirmed on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Kari Marwati tehsil, where the abducted officer, identified as Waqar Betni, was returning home from duty in a rickshaw. According to sources, the militants had set up a checkpoint on the road and intercepted the vehicle before taking the constable away to an undisclosed location.

Also Read: Terrorists Attack Peshawar's Inqilab Police Station with Gunfire, Grenade; No Casualties Reported

Following the abduction, security forces and police launched a search operation in the area to locate the missing officer and apprehend the culprits.

It is worth noting that law enforcement agencies, particularly in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have been under frequent attack from militants over the past several months.