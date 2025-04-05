Militants Abduct Police Constable In Tank District After Ambush
The incident occurred in Kari Marwati tehsil, where the abducted officer, identified as Waqar Betni, was returning home from duty in a rickshaw. According to sources, the militants had set up a checkpoint on the road and intercepted the vehicle before taking the constable away to an undisclosed location.
Also Read: Terrorists Attack Peshawar's Inqilab Police Station with Gunfire, Grenade; No Casualties Reported
Following the abduction, security forces and police launched a search operation in the area to locate the missing officer and apprehend the culprits.
It is worth noting that law enforcement agencies, particularly in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have been under frequent attack from militants over the past several months.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment