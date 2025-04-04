Techmediabreaks Adageis Positioned To Scale Impact In Health Technology Landscape

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Adageis is a forward-thinking healthcare technology company that is transforming patient care with AI-driven software solutions. The company recently secured $2 million in seed financing and plans to utilize the funding to support upgrades to its backend infrastructure, expand Electronic Health Record (“EHR”) system connectivity, and increase sales efforts to promote rapid growth. Its flagship ProActive Care Platform assists healthcare providers in the transition to value-based care, improving patient focus, reducing costs, and increasing reimbursements. Adageis' technology seamlessly integrates with over 90 EHR systems, enabling smooth implementation without disrupting workflows. By leveraging AI, the company simplifies insurance complexities and supports the optimization of revenue streams. With its recent funding, Adageis is positioned to scale its impact in the evolving healthcare technology landscape.

To view the full article, visit

About Adageis

Adageis is a healthcare technology innovator focused on addressing inefficiencies in care delivery through AI and machine learning. Its solutions empower healthcare providers and healthcare organizations to enhance patient outcomes, streamline operations, and drive increased revenue through meeting the demands of value-based care. By integrating advanced technologies with minimal disruption, Adageis remains a leader in driving meaningful change across the healthcare sector. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Adageis are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN