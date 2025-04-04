420 With CNW - US Supreme Court Gives Truck Driver The Nod To Pursue Racketeering Charges Against Marijuana Company

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The United States Supreme Court has ruled against Medical Marijuana Inc. in a case involving a truck driver who lost his job after he failed a drug test. The driver, Douglas Horn, claimed he was misled into using a cannabidiol (CBD) product that was falsely advertised as THC-free. THC is the psychoactive compound in cannabis responsible for its intoxicating effects.

The decision of the Supreme Court is likely to be seen by many marijuana companies, including SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) , as a reminder to...

