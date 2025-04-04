Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN: Best NMN Supplement Brand By Leading Edge Health

Las Vegas, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





In the world of anti-aging and cellular health, one NAD+ booster has risen above all others as the premier solution for longevity, energy, and age-defying wellness: GenuinePurityTM Liposomal NMN , developed and distributed by Leading Edge Health . With a strong emphasis on safety and trust, backed by two decades of formulation expertise and reinforced by clinical research, this supplement is quickly becoming recognized as the best NMN supplement brand available today.

Why NAD+ and NMN Matter in the Fight Against Aging

NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) is a critical molecule found in every living cell, playing a central role in cellular metabolism, mitochondrial function, DNA repair, and gene expression. As we age, NAD+ levels can decline by over 50% by midlife , leading to a host of degenerative changes: fatigue, cognitive decline, joint pain, poor skin quality, and slow metabolism.

To counteract this biological decline, scientists have identified NMN (β-Nicotinamide Mononucleotide) as a highly efficient precursor to NAD+. When consumed, NMN is converted directly into NAD+ in cells, restoring youthful function from the inside out.

The Science Behind GenuinePurityTM Liposomal NMN

The formulation of GenuinePurityTM Liposomal NMN by Leading Edge Health is grounded in the latest advancements in longevity research. Each capsule contains:



250 mg of 96% pure NMN , verified by Certificate of Authenticity

Liposomal encapsulation , a protective lipid layer that enhances absorption No fillers or synthetic additives , preserving molecular integrity

What Sets GenuinePurityTM Liposomal NMN Apart? Most NMN supplements break down in the digestive system before being absorbed. The liposomal delivery system in GenuinePurityTM Liposomal NMN ensures NMN is safely transported through the stomach and delivered directly to cells, improving bioavailability by up to 3x compared to standard formulations.

Boost your energy naturally-try GenuinePurityTM Liposomal NMN today.

Clinical Studies That Validate NMN and NAD+ Supplementation

Numerous peer-reviewed studies have highlighted the efficacy of NMN supplementation:



Journal of Advanced Research (2022): NMN raised NAD+ levels and reversed age-related energy decline in mammals, extending their lifespans by up to 30%.

Nature Communications (2019): Oral NMN improved insulin sensitivity and NAD+ biosynthesis in aging women.

Cell Metabolism (2016): NMN supplementation reversed physiological aging symptoms in mice, improving muscle and brain function. Integrative Medicine (2020): Highlighted the role of NAD+ in cellular repair, mitochondrial rejuvenation, and inflammation control.

These findings form the backbone of GenuinePurityTM Liposomal NMN's credibility as a science-backed supplement.







Manufactured by Leading Edge Health: A Company with Legacy and Trust

Leading Edge Health, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been a leader in natural health and wellness products for over 20 years. The company is known for producing pharmaceutical-grade supplements supported by clinical research, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

All products, including GenuinePurityTM Liposomal NMN, are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities, are non-GMO, vegan-friendly, and third-party tested for quality and purity.

Contact Information:



Leading Edge Health

Address : 6130 Elton Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89107

Email: ...

Toll-Free (North America) : 1-866-968-6643 International: 1-778-770-2961 (6 am – 6 pm PST)

Health Benefits of GenuinePurityTM Liposomal NMN

Cellular and Mitochondrial Energy

NMN supports mitochondrial function, which results in more consistent daily energy and stamina and reduced feelings of burnout or "brain fog."

DNA Repair and Longevity

By raising NAD+ levels, the supplement activates enzymes like sirtuins and PARPs , which repair DNA and extend lifespan potential.

Cognitive Function and Neuroprotection

Clinical trials suggest NMN may improve cognition and memory recall and protect against age-related neurodegeneration.

Skin and Joint Health

Users report visible anti-aging benefits in skin elasticity and radiance, along with relief from joint and muscular discomfort.

Immune System and Metabolic Regulation

NAD+ supports metabolic balance and inflammation response and may improve glucose sensitivity - which is essential for aging populations.

Order GenuinePurityTM NMN now and take charge of your cellular health.

What Makes This NMN Supplement the Best in Its Category

Pricing and Packages