403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Horizons Of Hope Foundation Launches Yuva Initiative To Support Orphaned Child's Education
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, April 04, 2025: The Horizons of Hope Foundation (HOHF), a multi-discipline non-governmental organization dedicated to empowering communities, has successfully initiated the "Yuva Initiative," an educational support program for a 4-year-old orphaned child to secure his future educational needs.
The initiative was announced during HOHF's Annual Update Meeting, where the foundation reviewed its progress and shared its accomplishments and future goals with stakeholders and community partners.
The "Yuva Initiative" was created in response to a tragic accident on June 4, 2024, which claimed the lives of Nupur and Amit, the parents of 4-year-old Yuva. Following this devastating loss, the child's retired grandparents found themselves unable to provide for the educational expenses that would be required for his future.
"When we learned about Yuva's situation, we knew we had to act," said Mr. Manoj Kumar Singh, Director of HOHF. "This initiative represents the heart of our mission-to create sustainable solutions for vulnerable individuals facing extraordinary circumstances. By establishing this investment for Yuva's education, we're providing financial security for his future and honoring the memory of his parents."
The foundation has established a dedicated fund for Yuva's future educational needs, ensuring that financial constraints will not limit his academic potential as he grows.
Ms. Ranjana Singh, Director of HOHF, highlighted the foundation's broader achievements during the Annual Update Meeting: "The past year has been transformative for the communities we serve. Our medical drives have provided healthcare to individuals in underserved areas, our grassroots education initiatives have reached schools across Haryana, and our environmental sustainability projects have helped villages implement renewable energy solutions."
She added, "Yuva's story touched all our hearts deeply. Every child deserves the opportunity to pursue their dreams regardless of personal tragedy. Through the 'Yuva Initiative,' we're demonstrating our commitment to making a meaningful difference in a young life affected by unexpected circumstances."
The foundation has invited community members, corporations, and other stakeholders to contribute to the "Yuva Initiative" and similar programs that support vulnerable children's education. HOHF has established a transparent reporting system to keep supporters informed about the utilization of funds.
HOHF looks forward to furthering its mission of creating lasting change in the lives of underserved populations through continued engagement and community support.
About Horizons of Hope Foundation
The Horizons of Hope Foundation (HOHF) is a Not-for-Profit organization, headquartered in Gurgaon, India. Established by a group of passionate individuals committed to making a tangible difference in the lives of those most in need, HOHF promotes inclusive growth and sustainable practices to contribute toward building a better future.
The Foundation is registered under Section 8 of Registrar of Companies with license no 154885. The entity is registered for taking up CSR Activities with registration no CSR00073774 & also DARPAN registered. HOHF is 80G registered vide Registration No AAHCH2596NF20241 & 12A vide Registration No AAHCH2596NE20241, valid till AY2027-2028.
The initiative was announced during HOHF's Annual Update Meeting, where the foundation reviewed its progress and shared its accomplishments and future goals with stakeholders and community partners.
The "Yuva Initiative" was created in response to a tragic accident on June 4, 2024, which claimed the lives of Nupur and Amit, the parents of 4-year-old Yuva. Following this devastating loss, the child's retired grandparents found themselves unable to provide for the educational expenses that would be required for his future.
"When we learned about Yuva's situation, we knew we had to act," said Mr. Manoj Kumar Singh, Director of HOHF. "This initiative represents the heart of our mission-to create sustainable solutions for vulnerable individuals facing extraordinary circumstances. By establishing this investment for Yuva's education, we're providing financial security for his future and honoring the memory of his parents."
The foundation has established a dedicated fund for Yuva's future educational needs, ensuring that financial constraints will not limit his academic potential as he grows.
Ms. Ranjana Singh, Director of HOHF, highlighted the foundation's broader achievements during the Annual Update Meeting: "The past year has been transformative for the communities we serve. Our medical drives have provided healthcare to individuals in underserved areas, our grassroots education initiatives have reached schools across Haryana, and our environmental sustainability projects have helped villages implement renewable energy solutions."
She added, "Yuva's story touched all our hearts deeply. Every child deserves the opportunity to pursue their dreams regardless of personal tragedy. Through the 'Yuva Initiative,' we're demonstrating our commitment to making a meaningful difference in a young life affected by unexpected circumstances."
The foundation has invited community members, corporations, and other stakeholders to contribute to the "Yuva Initiative" and similar programs that support vulnerable children's education. HOHF has established a transparent reporting system to keep supporters informed about the utilization of funds.
HOHF looks forward to furthering its mission of creating lasting change in the lives of underserved populations through continued engagement and community support.
About Horizons of Hope Foundation
The Horizons of Hope Foundation (HOHF) is a Not-for-Profit organization, headquartered in Gurgaon, India. Established by a group of passionate individuals committed to making a tangible difference in the lives of those most in need, HOHF promotes inclusive growth and sustainable practices to contribute toward building a better future.
The Foundation is registered under Section 8 of Registrar of Companies with license no 154885. The entity is registered for taking up CSR Activities with registration no CSR00073774 & also DARPAN registered. HOHF is 80G registered vide Registration No AAHCH2596NF20241 & 12A vide Registration No AAHCH2596NE20241, valid till AY2027-2028.
Company :-Horizons of Hope Foundation
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment