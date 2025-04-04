403
Trump Extends Deadline For Tiktok To Keep Running Or Face Ban In US
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 4 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said Friday his administration has been working very hard on a deal to save TikTok - a popular China-based video streaming platform, and "we have made tremendous progress."
"The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days," he wrote on his Truth Social account.
"We hope to continue working in Good Faith with China, who I understand are not very happy about our Reciprocal Tariffs (Necessary for Fair and Balanced Trade between China and the U.S.A.!).
This proves that Tariffs are the most powerful Economic tool, and very important to our National Security!
"We do not want TikTok to "go dark." We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the Deal. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump added. (end)
