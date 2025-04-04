Blackdoctor Announces Inductees In First Hall Of Fame, Bdos Highest Distinction, Recognizing Lifetime Achievements In The US Healthcare Industry

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The inductees, selected through a rigorous and thoughtful process, have demonstrated unwavering dedication to improving and saving lives. Their innovations, leadership, and advocacy have transformed the lives of millions of Black Americans.

"It is our honor and pleasure to recognize 11 exceptional individuals who are industry leaders in healthcare. Their long-lasting impact should never be forgotten," said Reggie Ware, CEO, BlackDoctor. "The TBH Hall of Fame is a first for BDO, and we felt it was the perfect time given it's our 10th anniversary for Top Blacks in Healthcare and our 20th anniversary for BlackDoctor."

Added Executive Editor Jade Curtis, "The TBH Hall of Fame inductees leave a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations, and we remain committed to sharing their stories because we know that where there is no vision, the people perish."

Introducing: The Inaugural class of 2025 TBH Hall of Fame Inductees

The Hall of Fame honors 11 medical giants to cement their rich legacy in their rightful place in history. In addition to the Hall of Fame, BDO recognizes this year's 12 distinguished TBH honorees for innovative thinking, contributions and leadership that inspire greatness in our industry - for now and for generations to come.

Vanessa Broadhurst, EVP, Global Corporate Affairs, Johnson & Johnson, Zoetis Board MemberCraig Emmitt Cole, MD, Hematologist, Karmanos Cancer InstituteTony Ezell, Executive Vice President, President of the Americas, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)Reshema Kemps-Polanco, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, NovartisMichael LeNoir, MD, F.A.A.P, F.A.A.A.A Pediatrician, allergistFreda Lewis-Hall, MD, Life Sciences LeaderTed Love, MD, Chair, BIO Board of DirectorsMyrtle Potter, Chair and CEO, Director, Former Chair & CEO, Sumitomo Pharma AmericaReed Tuckson, MD, FACP, Managing Director of Tuckson Health ConnectionsMitzi Joi Williams, MD, Founding Medical Director at Joi Life Wellness Group Neurology Center in Atlanta, GARichard Allen Williams, MD, Founder and President of the Minority Health Institute and Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC)

Hall of Fame inductees offer advice for aspiring leaders:

"Innovate with empathy. When empathy is combined with transformational science and excellent business acumen, the remarkable is possible," said Reshema Kemps-Polanco, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Novartis. "Seek to understand the lived experiences of those you aim to serve- patients, caregivers, healthcare systems, and those who invest in your endeavors."

"Be prepared to work hard," advised Ted Love, MD, Chair, BIO Board of Directors. "The path to success in this field is competitive. However, if you genuinely love the work, you've already won half the battle."

"Keep your mentors but secure sponsors, who are senior individuals who take actions on your behalf," advised Myrtle Potter, Chair and CEO, Director, Former Chair & CEO Sumitomo Pharma America

"Be authentic. Apply your unique insights, perspectives and experiences to your work. You will then bring truly novel solutions," said Freda Lewis-Hall, MD, Life Sciences Leader.

"My best advice for future generations of Black doctors is not to let anyone define you and tell you what you can or cannot do," said Richard Allen Williams, MD, Founder and President of the Minority Health Institute and Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC).

About BlackDoctor (BDO)

BlackDoctor is the leading health and wellness destination for people of color, leveraging culture, content and technology to transform people's lives for the better.

Celebrating its 20th year, BDO has a monthly audience reach of 26 million on social media and 6.5 million monthly visitors to its website. BlackDoctor boasts the largest online database of Black physicians and dentists as part of its free doctor search tool. BDO has leveraged AI to create the "BlackDoctor Chat bot" which is the first AI tool providing culturally relevant answers to Black consumers' most pressing health questions. Consumers can ask it anything they want!

