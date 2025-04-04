Making Movies In Our Minds: Working Through Our Anxiety Presented By Atticus Publishing

'Transforming Anxiety into Peace and Emotional Freedom'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Making Movies in Our Minds: Working Through Our Anxiety , a groundbreaking book by Dr. John Trentalange, PhD, LPC-CO, LPC-AR. This insightful and practical guide offers individuals the tools they need to reframe anxious thoughts, change their mental narratives, and find peace, joy, and success.Many individuals who struggle with anxiety often create worst-case scenarios in their minds, playing out tragic endings that never come to pass. Dr. John Trentalange sheds light on how anxious brains operate differently, offering readers the knowledge and techniques needed to break free from this cycle.Written for those who may be resistant to traditional therapy, Making Movies in Our Minds provides clear, direct guidance for managing emotions, focusing on the present moment, and overcoming the belief that disaster is always looming. The book's final chapter presents evidence-based techniques and activities that have successfully diminished anxiety, helping readers navigate life's challenges with greater ease.Additionally, mental health providers will find valuable insights in this book. Dr. John introduces innovative techniques that clinicians can incorporate into their treatment plans to better support clients struggling with anxiety. Whether used by individuals seeking self-help strategies or professionals looking for new therapeutic approaches, this book is an essential resource for understanding and overcoming anxiety.Dr. John has been a practicing clinician for over 30 years, dedicating his career to helping individuals find emotional freedom. Throughout his extensive career, he has conducted research, written books and articles, and mentored students. He has also provided training for over 38,000 Early Childhood Educators, Teachers, School Counselors, Social Workers, Psychologists, Attorneys, and Parents. His contributions to mental health education have made a lasting impact in the field.In addition to Making Movies in Our Minds, Dr. John is the author of Transformational Living: Transforming Emotional Pain into Happiness. He has also developed programs for Early Childhood Educators and Parents, equipping them with valuable tools to support mental well-being.Dr. John understands anxiety firsthand, which is why he felt compelled to write this book. He recognizes the increasing levels of anxiety in today's society and the struggles faced by those who may be therapy-resistant. With compassion and expertise, he offers a pathway to relief, helping readers transition from a life of daily distress to one of peace, comfort, and emotional well-being.The key takeaway from Making Movies in Our Minds is that there is hope. In a short period of time, readers can gain life-changing knowledge and tools to take control of their anxiety and rewrite the mental stories that have been holding them back. Through simple yet powerful techniques, individuals can learn to manage their emotions, focus on the present, and navigate challenging situations with confidence.Dr. John Trentalange further discussed Making Movies in Our Minds in his recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford. To watch the interview, please see the embedded video below.Dr. John Trentalange's Making Movies in Our Minds is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble Online Marketplace. This essential guide to overcoming anxiety can be a transformative addition to your personal growth journey. Don't miss the opportunity to gain valuable insights and techniques for a healthier, more peaceful life.

