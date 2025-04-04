The 4Th Annual Mississippi Cannabis Festival Takes Place April 26, 2025 - April 27, 2025.

Cannabis Festival Mississippi

BILOXI , MS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 4th Annual Mississippi Cannabis Festival will take place April 26, 2025 and April 27, 2025 in Biloxi, Mississippi. This annual event is hosted on the Biloxi Town Green located at 710 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi, MS 39531 by event organizer Opulent High, a local Gulf Coast company.

This annual event is organized for the purpose of celebrating cannabis legalization in Mississippi, and for the continuing education of the general public about related laws, regulations, cannabis science, policy, industry partnerships, patient care, medical marijuana card registration services, criminal justice reform, and social equity issues.

These festivals are fostered in community outreach with festival attendees having the opportunity to attend educational sessions covering various topics such as federal and state laws, government regulations, the science of cannabis, public policy, how to become a industry supplier, patient care services, criminal justice reform, and social equity issues within the nation's cannabis industry.

In addition to educational and informational sessions, there will be local retailers, service providers, food trucks, entertainers, and more. The educational topics range from the Business of Cannabis, Dispensary Operations, the Art of Extraction, the Economics of Cannabis, Federal and State Cannabis Policies, the Science behind the Plant, Medicinal Uses of Cannabis, Cooking with Cannabis, Women in Cannabis, and how Fitness and Cannabis use intersect. It is the organizers hope attendees will walk away with a better understanding of the plant, the related science, policy, criminal justice issues, social equity issues, industry opportunities, and how to obtain your medical marijuana card if warranted.

This year's festival is a two (2) day event. The Main Festival event will take place on Saturday, April 26th from Noon until 8:00pm, and on the following day a Sunday Brunch will be held on April 27th on the Town Green from 11:00am until 4:00pm. The Sunday Brunch Event is advertised as "Baked at Brunch", where guests are served a variety of breakfast and lunch foods, as well as beverages to include mimosas, while listening to a selection of popular music. These events are for those who are aged 21 and older.

With the rise of mushroom use medicinally and psychedelically this year the organizers will also launch the“Shroom Zone”. The Shroom Zone is where attendees will learn about the art of growing mushrooms, foraging for mushroom, as well as the medicinal benefits of mushrooms such as reishi, chaga, cordyceps, psychedelics and more .

General Admission Tickets for Saturday and Sunday are $10.00. However, if you would prefer to access the VIP Tent for a hot meal, a SWAG bag of goodies, beverages, and more, the VIP Tent Tickets for Saturday are $85.00. If you want to continue the fun on Sunday, the Baked at Brunch Tickets are $55.00. You can also purchase a 2day festival experience for $125.

The Opulent High organizers are still accepting Sponsorship and Educational Partners for the event. If you are interested in being a Sponsorship and or placing an ad in the Festival Brochure details can be found at .

If you have questions, or require any additional information, please feel free to contact the organizers via email at ....

