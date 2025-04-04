Atticus Publishing Proudly Presents Phil Hammett's New Children's Book,“I Sleep In The Stars”

A Journey of Self-Discovery and Inner Connection

CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Phil Hammett , a multifaceted artist and educator, is proud to announce his children's book, "I Sleep in the Stars. " This enchanting tale follows Andri, a cloud dweller and dragon-rider, on a profound journey that not only serves her community but also leads her to a deeper understanding of her inner self.Set in a mystical world of clouds and castles, "I Sleep in the Stars" explores the theme of connecting with one's subconscious to unlock creativity and self-awareness. Andri's adventures are designed to inspire young readers to explore their own inner landscapes and discover the boundless potential within. The story is an inventive blend of fantasy and introspection, encouraging children to think deeply about the world and their place in it.Phil Hammett's diverse career spans woodworking, music, art, and education. As a former children's museum director and a high school art teacher, Phil has consistently integrated creative expression into learning experiences. His journey into children's literature is a natural extension of his commitment to fostering creativity and self-exploration. His recent work includes a mural in Scalea, Italy, dedicated to Ukrainian refugees, showcasing his dedication to impactful art and community service.The genesis of "I Sleep in the Stars" was a song of the same name, which blossomed into a vivid narrative that now extends into planned sequels and multimedia adaptations. The book reflects Phil's personal explorations of his subconscious mind-a wellspring of creativity that has enriched his artistic and personal life.Phil Hammett invites readers to recognize and nurture their inner selves-what he describes as our personal "inner stars." This internal guidance system, he argues, can foster compassion, enhance problem-solving, and boost creativity. Through Andri's story, readers learn that their deepest resources are found within and are accessible through imagination and mindful reflection.Phil is also developing a brain-based learning book titled“Cognitive Teaching,” aimed at revolutionizingeducational approaches through neuroscience."I Sleep in the Stars" is available for purchase online. For more about Phil Hammett's work or to interact with the author, visit the book's Facebook page at I Sleep in the Stars.

Phil Hammet on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

