S'moresup Launches It's A Family Thing! To Help Moms Get Their Pink Back This Mother's Day

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S'moresUp, the trusted family management platform with over 300,000 users, announces its next evolution: It's a Family Thing! (IAFT) -just in time for Mother's Day.

Inspired by the phrase "getting your pink back," IAFT is designed to help moms reclaim their energy and joy while navigating the invisible labor of parenting. Like flamingos that regain their color with care, moms too can thrive with the right support.

S'moresUp has twice been named Apple's App of the Day. IAFT builds on that success with AI-powered tools, personalized insights, and family-focused features made specifically for today's overwhelmed parents.

Developed by a single mom and a generative AI technologist -both former PayPal leaders-IAFT reflects seven years of insights from the S'moresUp community.

AI Family Agent : A virtual assistant for managing chores, schedules, and planning.

Parenting Weather (PUP Score) : Gauges parenting stress and suggests solutions.

Chore & Reward System : Includes Photo Proof, Late Penalties, and gamified tracking.

Family Analytics : Tracks skill development and offers personalized support.

Mood Management : Encourages emotional check-ins and open family communication.

Campfire : A private space for sharing updates, celebrations, and memories. AI-Driven Planning Tools : Features like "How To Do Today" and "Weekly Plan."

More than a digital organizer, IAFT is a lifeline - helping moms reduce decision fatigue, prioritize self-care, and restore balance at home.

Pricing starts at just $3.49/month , with premium features available up to $49.95/month .

Available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play .

"Working mothers are constantly fighting an uphill battle to balance career and home life," says Priya Rajendran , CEO and co-founder. "IAFT is here to do the heavy lifting so moms can breathe again."

"With IAFT, we're doubling down on innovation and family wellness," adds Reeves Xavier , CTO and co-founder. "This is a lifeline for the modern family."

About S'moresUp

S'moresUp and now It's a Family Thing! are family management solutions created by Priya Rajendran and Reeves Xavier, technologists and parents with a passion for empowering families. With experience at companies like PayPal, Microsoft, and Intuit, they bring heart, humor, and cutting-edge AI to parenting. S'moresUp's mission is simple: Raise independent, responsible, and joyful kids-while making parenting a little less exhausting.

Contact: Ann Dunning, [email protected]

SOURCE S'moresUp

