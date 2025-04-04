Jans Launches Sparkling Prebiotic Drinks: Fruity, Fizzy, And Made For Every Moment

Discover Jans Sparkling Prebiotic Drinks - fruity, fizzy, low sugar, and non-GMO. Available in 4 vibrant flavors. Refresh better with Jans.

- Anthony Kartawinata, Jans Enterprises Corp CEOLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jans Enterprises Corp, a global food and beverage company known for bold snacks and better-for-you innovations, is excited to officially launch Jans Sparkling Prebiotic Drinks across the United States. These lightly carbonated beverages deliver a refreshing twist on fruit-forward drinking-with clean ingredients, low sugar, and a bubbly personality made for modern life.From beach days to workdays, these drinks are crafted for people who want a vibrant, guilt-free alternative to sugary sodas or plain bottled water. Jans Sparkling Prebiotic Drinks combine the lightness of sparkling water with the satisfaction of a real-fruit flavor burst-offering something genuinely enjoyable, without the crash or overload.Two Sparkling Options – With or Without CollagenJans Sparkling Prebiotic Drinks come in two distinct lines to match different lifestyles and moods.🍑 WITH COLLAGENThese flavors add a smooth, indulgent twist-ideal for anyone who enjoys a little glow-up in their refreshment..Pink Guava & Mango – A tropical fusion that's silky-smooth, subtly sweet, and made for golden-hour sipping..Lychee – Floral, delicate, and effortlessly crisp-like sipping summer from a can.🍋 NO COLLAGENThese bold, punchy flavors are refreshingly straightforward, perfect for everyday sipping..Dragonfruit & Raspberry – Sweet meets tart in a sparkling combo that hits the spot every time..Calamansi – A Southeast Asian citrus icon reimagined-zesty, tart, and incredibly refreshing.Both options are non-GMO, use natural ingredients, and contain just 2–5 grams of sugar per can-a low-sugar beverage that doesn't compromise on taste.Why More People Are Reaching for JansIn a market saturated with sugary sodas and overly processed alternatives, Jans is carving a new path by offering:✔ Low sugar prebiotic soda – A clean option for soda lovers looking to switch✔ Lightly carbonated drinks – Smooth bubbles that go down easy✔ Non-GMO drinks – Made without artificial ingredients✔ Real fruit flavor – No fakes, just vibrant, natural tasting refreshment✔ Versatility – Enjoy chilled, with a meal, or as a creative mixer for mocktailsWith sleek 250ml cans and a modern look, Jans Sparkling Prebiotic Drinks are made to fit your everyday life-whether it's stashed in your work tote, packed for a picnic, or served at brunch with friends.Sippable Anytime, Anywhere✨ Morning reset – A bright start that feels lighter than coffee or juice✨ Midday motivation – A quick pick-me-up that skips the crash✨ Afternoon chill – Great with snacks, salads, or sunshine✨ Evening wind-down – Pour over ice, add a twist of fruit, and unwindWherever you are, there's always a reason to crack open a can of Jans.Where to Find Jans Sparkling Prebiotic DrinksAvailable in two formats:.250ml single cans – Great for grab-and-go.6-pack bundles – Mix and match or stock up on your favoritesJans Sparkling Prebiotic Drinks are coming soon to premium retail stores nationwide, and will also be available for purchase online at our Amazon Storefront and TikTok Shop.About Jans Enterprises CorpJans Enterprises Corp is a globally recognized brand dedicated to delivering high-quality snacks and beverages that bring joy and ease to everyday life. With a commitment to clean-label ingredients, global flavors, and consumer-first innovation, Jans continues to redefine what better-for-you products should taste-and feel-like.To learn more or place an order, visit Jans Official Website and follow along Jans Social Media for more updates.✨ Drink light. Drink bright. Drink Jans. ✨

