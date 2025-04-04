Beam Global To Release 2024 Operating Results, Conference Call Scheduled For April 11, 2025 At 4:30 P.M. ET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM ), (the“Company”), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced that it will report its 2024 operating results on Friday, April 11, 2025 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call on Friday, April 11, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Conference call details:

Date: April 11, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-844-739-3880

International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-5716

Pre-register for the call through this link:

All callers should pre-register for the call through the link above. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Beam Global call.

A webcast archive will be available on our website ( ) following the call.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Chicago, IL and Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM.

