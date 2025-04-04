First Federal Savings Bank Awards $27,500 In Funds To United Caring Services Through Fhlbank Indianapolis Grant Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Federal Savings Bank, a member bank of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (FHLBank Indianapolis), awarded United Caring Services $27,500 in grant funds through the Community Multiplier – Member Match Program

The $27,500 grant will support United Caring Services' mission to help transition individuals out of homelessness and into permanent housing solutions.

“We are proud to partner with United Caring Services in support of their vital mission to help individuals transition out of homelessness and into stable, permanent housing,” said Courtney Schmitt, VP, Marketing Manager at First Federal Savings Bank.“Through programs like Care Ride and essential assistance in obtaining Social Security, VA, and other benefits, United Caring Services provides a path forward for those in need. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting long-term, sustainable solutions that strengthen lives and our community as a whole.”

“This partnership with First Federal Savings Bank comes at a critical time when funds are needed to help get our guests to these vital services,” said Ryan Rigg, Executive Director of United Caring Services.“The majority of guests do not have transportation which is often a barrier to transition out of homelessness and this program will help us to overcome that barrier.”

The Community Multiplier – Member Match program is FHLBank Indianapolis' newest program offering, designed to support targeted affordable housing initiatives that fall outside of FHLBank Indianapolis' other grant programs. Community Multiplier offers grants between $25,000 and $125,000 for non-profit organizations headquartered in Indiana or Michigan who partner with an FHLBank Indianapolis member financial institution on targeted affordable housing initiatives. With a 10% matching funds commitment from the member financial institution, FHLBank Indianapolis is providing grants between $25,000 and $125,000. The program opened March 27, 2025 with a $5 million allocation and is available until October 1, 2025, or until funds are exhausted.

You're Invited

To celebrate this meaningful partnership, First Federal Savings Bank and United Caring Services will host a press conference and check presentation ceremony on Tuesday, April 8 at 2:00 PM CST at First Federal Savings Bank's corporate headquarters located at 5001 Davis Lant Drive Evansville, IN 47715. We invite the members of the media, community partners, and the public to join us as we present a $27,500 contribution in support of United Caring Services' mission to help individuals transition out of homelessness and into permanent housing solutions.

First Federal Savings Bank was established on Evansville, Indiana's Westside in 1904. A community bank offering eight locations in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. First Federal Savings Bank is also proud to offer Home Building Savings Bank locations in Daviess and Pike County.

FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank included in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to ensure access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded and receive no Congressional appropriations. FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions. For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit and follow the Bank on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter) at @FHLBankIndy.

