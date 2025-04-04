Pacific Workers: Proposed SB 555 Could Boost Permanent Disability Benefits For California's Injured Workers

OAKLAND, Calif., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California Senator Anna Caballero has introduced Senate Bill 555, a critical proposal to reform the state's outdated workers' compensation system-finally adjusting permanent disability benefits to match today's soaring cost of living. Also, if passed, the bill could offer relief to thousands of injured workers who have faced stagnant compensation rates for over a decade.

Currently, permanent disability benefits are calculated using a 2012 framework, failing to account for 13 years of inflation and rising living costs. This leaves many workers struggling to maintain their livelihoods, even as costs of living rise. SB 555 proposes to bring these compensation rates into alignment with today's economic reality.

In a recent episode of the Work Comp Talk Podcast , attorney Bilal Kassem, President and Co-Founder of Pacific Workers, joined the conversation to discuss the potential benefits of SB 555. Kassem's insights on how the bill could change the compensation landscape for California's workers highlight its transformative potential. "The current system simply isn't cutting it anymore," Kassem states. "Injured workers deserve a permanent disability rate that matches today's cost of living, not outdated figures."

In addition to Kassem's statement, Senator Caballero concluded that "our economy depends on the workers who keep California one of the most dynamic economy's in the world and when they are injured on the job, they deserve fair compensation that keeps up with real-world costs."

For further insights into how SB 555 could transform workers' rights, please feel free to reach out.

About Pacific Workers

Pacific Workers is a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for injured workers across California. With a track record of securing favorable outcomes, the firm provides compassionate legal support to ensure clients receive the compensation they deserve.

Media Inquiries

Carmen Ramirez

Community Director

Phone: (925) 642-1988

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Pacific Workers', The Lawyers for Injured Workers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED