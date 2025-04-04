PG&E Invites Customers To A Webinar On Wildfire Prevention Work And Safety Resources For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) At the April 8 Virtual Event, PG&E Leaders Will Answer Questions and Share Available Resources OAKLAND, Calif., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) invites customers to an interactive webinar to share more about what we are doing to reduce wildfire risk and make our system safer. On Tuesday, April 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., PG&E experts will provide a brief presentation, during which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions. During the webinar event, customers can:

Learn about wildfire safety efforts and progress

Hear about resources available to support them Connect with PG&E leaders, including Senior Vice President, Aaron Johnson The event can be accessed through the below link, by phone or through PG&E's website, pge/webinars .

Audience Date Time Link and Dial-In All Customers April 8, 2025 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Link: Or Dial-In: 800-621-7732 Conference ID: 1851052

American Sign Language interpretation will be available, along with dial-in numbers for those who aren't able to join online.

For the full webinar events schedule, additional information on how to join and recordings and presentation materials from past events, visit pge/webinars .

More information and resources to help you and your family prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found at href="" rel="nofollow" pg .

