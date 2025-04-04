PG&E Invites Customers To A Webinar On Wildfire Prevention Work And Safety Resources For 2025
|
Audience
|
Date
|
Time
|
Link and Dial-In
|
All Customers
|
April 8, 2025
|
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|
Link:
Or
Dial-In: 800-621-7732
Conference ID: 1851052
American Sign Language interpretation will be available, along with dial-in numbers for those who aren't able to join online.
For the full webinar events schedule, additional information on how to join and recordings and presentation materials from past events, visit pge/webinars .
More information and resources to help you and your family prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found at href="" rel="nofollow" pg .
About PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG ), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge and pge/news .
