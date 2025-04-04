Call It Closed Soars To #64 In Real Trends Verified 2025 Rankings, Achieving National Recognition As A Top Brokerage

Call It Closed International Realty earns national recognition, rising to #64 in the 2025 Real Trends Verified rankings.

- Chad Osborne, Co-Founder and CEONAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Call It Closed International Realty (CIC), a pioneering cloud-based real estate brokerage, is thrilled to announce its continued ascent in the prestigious Real Trends Verified rankings. In the 2025 report, Call It Closed International Realty has achieved an impressive #64 ranking-a significant jump from #135 the previous year-further solidifying its position as one of the nation's premier brokerages. This accolade underscores the company's unwavering commitment to excellence, client satisfaction, and innovative leadership within the real estate sector.Real Trends Verified, a respected authority in the residential real estate industry, conducts rigorous evaluations and rankings based on objective, performance-driven data. Call It Closed International Realty's remarkable rise in the rankings is a testament to the dedication and expertise of its agents and the strategic vision of its leadership."This incredible achievement is a direct reflection of the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment of our amazing team and agents," said Chad Osborne, Co-Founder and CEO. "Their passion for providing exceptional service, coupled with our innovative technology and support systems, has propelled us to this new level of success. We are immensely grateful for their contributions."Call It Closed International Realty distinguishes itself through its cloud-based platform, offering real estate professionals the tools, technology, and support necessary to thrive in today's dynamic market. The company's focus on fostering a collaborative and client-focused environment has been instrumental in its continued growth and success.“Our mission has always been to redefine the real estate experience,” added Aprile Osborne, Co-Founder and Chief Vision Officer.“We are passionate about creating a platform that empowers agents to succeed while delivering outstanding results for our clients. This recognition reinforces our dedication to these core values.”About Call It Closed International RealtyCall It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to revolutionizing the industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. We leverage cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets us apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.About Real TrendsReal Trends is a trusted source of analysis and information for the residential real estate industry. Their rankings and reports provide valuable insights into the performance of real estate brokerages across the United States.

Dan Macuga

Call It Closed International Realty

+1 801-792-1534

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.